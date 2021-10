SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A runaway tortoise was tracked down near the University of Utah Sunday.

“U Police and campus security located a large tortoise near the Orthopedic Center on Oct. 3,” said a tweet from University of Utah Police. “After connecting with Utah Reptile Rescue, we found the animal’s owners.”

Frankie was then reunited with his caretakers at the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home. Frankie is part of the pet therapy program at the home.