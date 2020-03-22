RV blaze in Salt Lake City injures 3

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire Department crews responded to a call Saturday night and arrived to find a recreational vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Crews were dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. to 1639 West and 1700 South, where the burning RV was sending smoke billowing into the evening air.
Three of the RV’s occupants were injured, SLCFD said in a Facebook post. Two of the injured people were treated and released, and one person was transported to a hospital burn center. No information was available on that person’s condition.
The fire was quickly under control, the Facebook post said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

