RV fire next to house sparks emergency response in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire late Monday night, and found an RV parked by a residence was burning.

“Based upon the proximity of the RV to the home and the fire behavior described by the dispatcher, the incident was upgraded to a structure fire,” a news release from Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue says.

“Upon arrival crews found a motorhome on fire and commenced an aggressive interior attack to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent home. The fire in the RV was extinguished and crews remained on-scene for two hours checking for hot spots.”

Diamond Valley Fire, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue, and St. George Fire also responded to the incident.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and the cause is under investigation.

“DVFR reminds you to ensure recreational and other vehicles parked in or near homes be secured,” the release says. “Check to make sure propane/gas sources are turned off and disconnected when not in use, and consider disconnecting batteries when storing long-term.”