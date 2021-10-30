S. Jordan police investigate 2 crashes on Bangerter Highway

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the South Jordan Police Department had two crashes to deal with Friday night near the same intersection on Bangerter Highway.

SJPD Sgt. Montelongo told Gephardt Daily that two vehicles were involved in each of the unrelated crashes.

One accident was in the northbound lanes of Bangerter at the 9800 South intersection.

Montelongo said there were no injuries in that accident, and no arrests were made.

The other crash was at about 9900 South and Bangerter, in the southbound lanes.

“At first it was reported that a 19-year-old female passenger in one of the vehicles was injured,” Montelongo said. “But when crews got there, she was actually OK.”

No one was arrested in the second accident, either; however, police are still investigating to determine what caused the two separate crashes, and Montelongo said he didn’t know if anyone would be cited.