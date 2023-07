HILDALE, Utah, July 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire that started Saturday is threatening structures north of Hildale in southwest Washington County, state fire officials said.

The Saddle Fire was 0% contained as of 7 p.m., according to Utah Fire Info. Two structures and several outbuildings are threatened, but no evacuations have been ordered, fire officials said.

