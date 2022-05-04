Salem man identified as victim in bicycle-semi collision in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, May 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork police have released the name of the bicyclist struck and killed Tuesday by a semi truck.

“This is a follow up from the fatal auto pedestrian accident at Canyon Creek Parkway and Highway 6 on May 3, 2022,” the SFPD statement says. “The bicyclist who passed away was 49-year-old Jed Jorgensen of Salem, Utah.”

The accident happened at 11:31 a.m. at the intersection of Canyon Creek Highway and Highway 6.

“Witnesses advised that a semi truck was attempting to make a right hand turn from 1000 North to go East on Highway 6,” the Spanish Fork Police statement says.

To view a GoFundMe account that states it was set up to pay Jorgensen’s funeral expenses, click here.

“A male riding a bicycle in the crosswalk was traveling from North to South when he ran into the rear tires of the semi and was knocked off of his bike. The bicyclist was then run over by the semi trailer wheels.”

Jorgensen was transported to Spanish Fork Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The semi truck driver, a 63-year-old man, was not injured and is cooperating in the investigation.

