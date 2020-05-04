Salt Lake Acting Company announces cancellation of ‘Saturday’s Voyeur’ 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake Acting Company has announced the cancellation of its summer 2020 production of “Saturday’s Voyeur.”

The six-week rehearsal process for the production, created each year by Allen Nevins and Nancy Borgenicht, was originally to have kicked off today, May 4, for a June opening, said a news release from SLAC.

As of May 1, social distancing guidelines given by Governor Gary Herbert still restrict gatherings of more than 20 people, even when abiding by the “6-foot rule.” The theater’s usual capacity for a performance of “Saturday’s Voyeur” is 206, which does not include the cast, band, or theater staff, the news release said.

“Our commitment to the health of our artists and audience is of the utmost importance,” said Executive Artistic Director Cynthia Fleming. “The decision to postpone or outright cancel a production is never one that we take lightly, but in this case, the choice has been made for us. Governor Herbert’s plan for cautiously reopening the economy, while maintaining appropriate social distancing protocol, makes it infeasible to move forward with a production this summer.”

She added: “To our loyal subscriber and patron base, please know that SLAC’s board of directors, staff, and artists eagerly await your return when we kick off our 50th season at some point this fall.”

Because the theater will remain dark throughout the summer, SLAC is using the time to make renovations to its building, which was built as a Mormon ward house in 1890. A new elevator will be installed in the theater’s lobby. This will result in an expansion of the restroom facilities on the theater’s lower level, as well as a reconfigured box office. The project will be funded in part by the newly-created Amberlee Accessibility Fund, named in memory of SLAC patron Amberlee Hatton-Ward. Amberlee, who used a wheelchair and an alternative means of communication, enjoyed SLAC’s children’s productions annually until her passing in October 2019.

“Our charming building is as much a part of the SLAC experience as the theater we produce, but that experience is not the same for everyone,” said Fleming. “For patrons who use wheelchairs or need accommodations to get upstairs, participating in our work can be a considerable challenge. Yet, despite these challenges, patrons keep coming back.

“While we’ve made small progress over the years to help all patrons gain access to the theater, this improvement will make our Upstairs Theater fully wheelchair accessible. And in large part, it’s being made possible because of Amberlee and her incredible mother Shauna, who is seeing that her daughter’s legacy brings theater and joy to those who may need it most.”

Current “Saturday’s Voyeur” ticket holders will be contacted directly by SLAC staff to discuss ticketing options, which include a refund, a gift certificate to be used toward future ticket purchases/season subscriptions, or the option to donate to the Amberlee Accessibility Fund.

SLAC currently plans to announce the lineup for its 50th Season this summer. For more information about the theater, visit saltlakeactingcompany.org or call 801-363-7522.