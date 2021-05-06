Salt Lake Bees to play first game of 2021 season Thursday evening

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake Bees minor league baseball team will open the 2021 season at Smith’s Ballpark Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the Reno Aces.

“Capacity for the first month of the season is limited to 3,200 fans and tickets for opening weekend are extremely limited,” said a news release from the team. “All ticketing will be done digitally and fans are strongly encouraged to buy their tickets on www.slbees.com prior to the game to secure their seats.”

Tickets will be sold in socially distanced groups of two, four or six seats. Suite capacity and general admission berm seating is also limited to start the season.

The Bees will play 18 of their first 24 games at Smith’s Ballpark with a six-game series against the Reno Aces May 6-11, Tacoma Rainiers May 13-18 and Round Rock Express May 27–June 1. First pitch for weekday and Saturday home games is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Sundays and Memorial Day scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. matinee.

Safety and health precautions at Smith’s Ballpark for the first month of the season include: