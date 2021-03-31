Salt Lake Bees to play home games in front of ‘limited number’ of fans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake Bees announced Tuesday that home games at Smith’s Ballpark will be played with a “limited number” of fans to begin the 2021 season.

The Bees will begin the season with 12 straight games at home as they host the Reno Aces from May 6-11 and Tacoma Rainiers from May 13-18, said a news release from the Bees. The team will return to Smith’s Ballpark to finish the month with a Memorial Day Weekend series against the Round Rock Express from May 27-June 1.

In accordance with guidelines set by Major League Baseball and local health and government officials, the Bees will play home games with a reduced capacity of approximately 3,200 fans and will have enhanced health and safety measures to begin the season, the news release said.

Tickets will be sold in mask-mandated socially distanced groups of two, four or six seats. Suite capacity and general admission berm seating will also be limited to start the season. Guidelines will be evaluated and updated throughout the season, the news release said.

“The Bees and Smith’s Ballpark have partnered with Alsco to deliver essential products to safeguard public health, including hand sanitizer dispensers, masks, gloves and hospital-grade cleaning solutions to ensure the safest possible experience for players, fans and staff,” the news release added.

Additional health and safety precautions also include:

Face masks always required for guests and staff in the seating and concourse areas, unless actively eating or drinking while seated.

Full contactless mobile ticketing only with self-service digital scanning for guests at all ballpark entrances to reduce points of contact with staff.

Cash-free environment accepting credit, debit and prepaid cards and mobile payments at all food and beverage and Bees team store points of purchase for a contactless experience. Cash-to-card kiosks will be available on the concourse.

Common spaces such as elevators, retail stores and restrooms subject to reduced capacity.

Hand sanitizer stations located throughout the ballpark.

Public address announcements and signage placed throughout ballpark to help promote physical distancing.

Single game tickets for games at Smith’s Ballpark from May 6-June 1 will go on sale Thursday, April 8 at 10 a.m. online here or by phone and text at 801-325-BEES (2337).