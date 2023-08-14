Salt Lake City boy, 3, killed in boating accident at Echo State Park

COALVILLE, Utah, Aug. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3-year-old Salt Lake City boy was killed in a boating accident at Echo State Park on Sunday afternoon.

Walter Grere was boating with family members at the reservoir at Echo State Park when he fell from the boat and was struck by the propeller, the Utah Division of State Parks stated in a news release Sunday.

Utah State Parks rangers responded to the reservoir about 4:45 p.m. and recovered the boy’s body, the release says. He was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident, officials said.

“The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time,” the release says.

Officials with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, North Summit Fire District, University of Utah Health AirMed and Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation also responded to the incident.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.