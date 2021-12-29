Salt Lake City cops nab burglary suspect who allegedly smashed his way into downtown business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a 48-year-old man is who is accused of burglarizing a downtown sporting goods store early Wednesday morning.

“This investigation started at approximately 12:33 a.m. on December 29, 2021, after a community member saw a man, later identified as Eric Prawitt, climb through a broken window of a business in the area of 700 East 100 South,” said a statement from SLCPD. “The community member also reported hearing an audible alarm coming from the business.”

SLCPD officers quickly arrived and surrounded the business. Officers observed Prawitt still inside and safely took him into custody.

“Through the preliminary investigation, it is alleged Prawitt broke a window and entered the business where he remained unlawfully,” the statement said. “The total cost of damage to the business is still part of the ongoing investigation.”

Officers booked Prawitt in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.