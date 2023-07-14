Salt Lake City Council appoints Sarah Young to fill vacant District 7 seat

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents in southeast Salt Lake City have a new representative on the City Council.

Sarah Young, chief of staff with the Utah State Board of Education, was appointed Thursday to represent District 7 on the Salt Lake City Council until Jan. 2, 2024.

Young replaces former council member Amy Fowler, whose resignation following her May DUI arrest was effective July 3.

Because there are more than two years remaining in the term, District 7 voters in November will determine who will represent them until January 2026.

“We are excited to welcome Sarah Young to the Salt Lake City Council,” City Council Chair Darin Mano said. “The vote was made after a thorough and thoughtful review and consideration of the applicants’ qualifications to serve Salt Lake City and District 7 constituents. We thank everyone who applied and participated in this important process and encourage you all to stay involved in our community.”

Young was appointed to the position following three rounds of voting by the City Council. She was sworn in immediately following her selection.

In a letter to the City Council submitted in her application for the appointment, Young touted her “strong background in education, extensive experience in leading strategic initiatives, and passion for community development” as reasons she’s “well-suited to contribute to the progress and well-being of District 7.”

“As a candidate, I’m committed to working with the council to create coherent policies and systems that improve opportunity for all members of our community, while still honoring the local control that’s essential to city residents,” she told the City Council prior to her appointment. “

Young was one of 15 applicants considered for the seat.

Fowler was arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol in Springville on May 3 in connection with a hit-and-run crash in the Salt Lake area, according to a probable cause statement filed in Springville Justice Court.

The then-council member failed field sobriety tests and later consented to a breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.111 — more than twice Utah’s 0.05 limit, according to UHP.

On May 9, Fowler publicly apologized for her arrest and said she would be stepping away from some public duties for 30 days. She announced her resignation May 30.