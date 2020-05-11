Salt Lake City crews battle fire in 3 mobile homes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a blaze in three mobile homes in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Tony Stowe told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the area of 1366 S. Major St.

When crews first arrived at approximately 5:30 a.m., residents said they believed a person may have been trapped in one of the homes.

Stowe said the westernmost mobile home and the middle mobile home had been deemed unfit for use before the fire, so it’s unlikely anyone was in those two homes unless people were squatting in there.

At this time officials believe there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The middle unit was a total loss so crews are currently pulling apart the structure so they can search to establish for sure there was no one inside.

The easternmost mobile home had not been deemed unfit and was occupied, but those residents were not injured.

The two units on the east and west side were not a total loss. Stowe said at this early stage there is no exact extent of damages.

There were downed power lines as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and Stowe said the fire did not for sure start in the middle unit, although it it may have started outside.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.