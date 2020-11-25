Salt Lake City FBI asks for help locating missing 8-year-old girl from Montana

CROW INDIAN RESERVATION, Montana, Nov. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old girl from Montana.

Mildred Alexis Old Crow is missing from the Crow Indian Reservation in the southern part of the state, said a news release.

“Mildred Old Crow was last seen in April, 2018 on the Crow Indian Reservation,” the news release said. “The Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI investigation began as soon as non-custodial relatives notified law enforcement on Nov. 19, 2020.”

Mildred has brown hair, brown eyes and is small in stature for her age.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued by the Montana Department of Justice for the child Wednesday.

The joint missing persons investigation is being conducted by the BIA MMIP Cold Case unit in Billings, the FBI, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call BIA Law Enforcement at Crow Agency at 406-638-2631 or the FBI at 801-579-1400.