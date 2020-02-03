Salt Lake City fire crews assist 2 occupants whose vehicle slid into pond

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City fire crews assisted two occupants after their vehicle slid off Interstate 15 and into a pond Monday afternoon.

“A southbound motor vehicle slid off I-15 at 1000 North into a pond,” said a tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, the other occupant was released on scene.

Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that they have dealt with 257 crashes between midnight Sunday and 3:45 p.m. Monday.