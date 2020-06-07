Salt Lake City fire crews battle blaze in Avenues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City fire crews battled a blaze in the Avenues area Sunday afternoon.

“Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 238 N. A St.,” said a tweet from the department. “Second story fire, heavy smoke. Crews were able to get a quick extinguishment.”

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. At this early stage there is no exact extent of damages.

