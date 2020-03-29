Salt Lake City Fire crews battle residential fire on Green Street

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire Department crews responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night and arrived to find heavy smoke, but no flames visible from outside.

The fire, at 2318 S. Green St. (650 East), was called in just before 8:20 p.m., and the homeowners and pets safely evacuated the structure.

Crews located the source of the fire inside the home and went into heavy attack mode to get the blaze under control.

The primary all-clear was reported at 8:58 p.m. A secondary all-clear came less than two minutes later.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

Firefighters are still on scene performing overhaul and cleanup. The cause of the fire is under investigation.