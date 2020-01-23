Salt Lake City fire crews extricate man from vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City fire crews extricated a man from a vehicle that rolled Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of 2100 N. 2600 West, at 7:30 p.m., said a tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“Salt Lake City fire crews responded to a single vehicle rollover with one occupant,” the tweet said. “Extrication was performed after the vehicle was stabilized by our Hazardous Materials Team.”

The man was treated then transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance; his condition is not known at this early stage.

