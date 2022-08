SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a grass fire late Monday morning, and quickly brought the flames under control.

The call came in late Monday morning, says a tweet released by the SLCFD. Crews responded to the area, near 650 S. Bangerter Highway and Interstate 80.

“Approximately three acres,” the tweet says. “Call came in 11:44 under control 12:14.

“Traffic slowed NB Bangerter. No injuries, cause under investigation.”