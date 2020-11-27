Salt Lake City Fire crews knock down attic fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire early Friday morning, and were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Crews arrived at 1245 W. Arapahoe Ave., Salt Lake City, and found smoke billowing from the roof.

“They opened the roof and had it extinguished pretty fast,” Cpt. Tony Stowe told Gephardt Daily. “It was an attic fire, and a really fast knock down.”

According to radio transmissions, the house was empty at the time of the fire.