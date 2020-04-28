Salt Lake City Fire crews on scene of Hazmat incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews are on the scene of a Hazmat incident Tuesday afternoon.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department said a truck lost between 100 and 200 gallons of diesel fuel for approximately two miles from Directors Row and Pioneer Road to 1000 West and 1700 South, at approximately 1:20 p.m.

“Crews are in the area containing the spill and Salt Lake City streets is assisting with clean up,” the tweet said. “Motorcycles avoid the area.”

The cause of the spill is not clear at this time.

