Salt Lake City fire crews quickly control garage fire







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters made quick work of a garage fire that threatened two homes Sunday evening, Salt Lake City fire officials said.

Firefighters responded about 6:30 p.m. to a fire that started in a carport at 444 S. 900 East, the fire department tweeted. The fire quickly spread to a garage, then to a grassy area and threatened two homes, Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Jason Buhler told Gephardt Daily.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to the two homes, Buhler said. Crews had the fire under control by 7:15 p.m.

The garage was destroyed in the fire but no other structures were damaged, Buhler said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

No injuries were reported.