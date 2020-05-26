Salt Lake City Fire crews rescue ducklings from storm drain

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Salt Lake City fire crews rescued several ducklings from a storm drain Monday. Photo Courtesy: SLCFD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews rescued several ducklings from a storm drain Monday.

“Yesterday SLC Fire Department Medic Engine 7 rescued several baby ducklings from a storm drain discovered by an off-duty SLC police officer and his wife,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department. “Once reunited the distraught mother and her ducklings waddled away safely.”

Other Stories of Interest:  Storage unit fire quickly extinguished, but smoldering contents keep Salt Lake crews busy

None of the ducklings were injured in the course of the rescue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here