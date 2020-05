SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews rescued a kitten trapped in storm drainage piping for days.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department early Thursday evening said: “Animal Rescue Hazmat Company #6 were alerted by these kind residents that a kitten was trapped in storm drainage piping for two to three days. Everyone was happy after the successful rescue. #animalrescue.”

The kitten wasn’t injured in the course of the rescue.