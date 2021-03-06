Salt Lake City Fire crews respond to 2-alarm fire Friday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to the scene of a commercial fire early Friday evening.

The department first tweeted about the two-alarm fire, at 2866 W. Andrew Ave. (about 1600 South), at 7:22 p.m.

“Initial search of the structure complete reporting a primary all clear, working towards getting the fire under control,” says a follow-up tweet, issued at 7:51 p.m.

“Aggressive fire attack and coordination with our mutual aid partners from West Valley City Fire.”

SLCFD Captain Anthony Burton later called Gephardt Daily with additional details.

“The employees in the building evacuated and called it in,” he said. “It was actually a vehicle inside the building that caught fire, a cement truck.”

The second alarm was called because the truck caught the building on fire, complicating the fire fight.

“The nice part about calling for those resources early was we had fully staff rigs, and got a lot of resources out there fast, so we were able to get it out quickly.”

Burton estimated that between crews from Salt Lake City and West Valley City, about 50 firefighters and investigators were on the scene.

No employees or firefighters were hurt in the incident, Burton said. The cause of the initial fire has not yet been determined, he said.