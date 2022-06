SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews were called to the scene of an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene, 671 S. 300 East, after being dispatched at 12:15p.m.

The building was evacuated, and the fire was contained to the unit of origin, says a tweet from the SLCFD.

One child and one adult were “assessed for smoke inhalation and released on scene,” the statement says.