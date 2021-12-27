Salt Lake City Fire crews respond to fiery gas pump explosion

Photo: Salt Lake City Fire Department

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a fire and explosion Monday morning at a Chevron station at North Temple and Redwood Road.

The department tweeted at 9:22 a.m. about the incident.

“Fire crews responded to a fuel pump fire at Redwood Road and North Temple,” the post says. “The rapid response minimized damage and prevented any further fire spread.”

The explosion threw one gas pumps through the air and toward a nearby business.

Photo: Salt Lake City Fire Department

“No injuries, cause under investigation,” the SLCPD statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.

Image: Google Maps

