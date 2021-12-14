Salt Lake City Fire crews respond to unconscious worker in chemical transport truck

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire Department crews are at the scene of a confined space rescue involving a man found unconscious in a chemical transport truck.

The location is a business called Semi Service at 4285 W. 1385 South.

“Reported unconscious worker in a chemical transport tank,” says the SLCFD tweet, issued at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday.

“Heavy Rescue and Hazmat on scene now attempting rescue.”

The condition of the driver is unknown.

