Salt Lake City Fire Dept. douses 3-alarm at Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department has knocked down a three-alarm fire at Lake Effect bar, in Salt Lake City.

Crews were called to the scene, at 155 W. 200 South, on Thursday afternoon, a 5:15 p.m. tweet from the SLCFD says. The business is located just south of the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Initial reports indicate the incident is a gas fire that spread to the walls. Later reports have indicated the damage was extensive, but no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Lake Effect thanked firefighters in a Facebook post issued at 9:37 p.m. Thursday.

“As a lot of you know, we had a fire this evening and thankfully everyone is safe,” the Lake Effect post says. “We will be closed until Monday to ensure proper cleanup and the safety of our staff and guests.

“Thank you so much to our local fire department for keeping us safe!”