SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to fire in the early hours of Saturday.

“Structure Fire early this morning around 1900 S. 900 West,” a SLFD statement says.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 2:40 a.m.

“Responding crews made a great stop and prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.”

The department shared a few photos of its effort, which appear below.