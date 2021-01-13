Salt Lake City firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in multi-family building

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-alarm fire in a Salt Lake City apartment building displaced multiple families Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived shortly after 1 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the structure at 1067 E. Wood Ave.

Flames spread through the building’s attic space and extended into some areas below, but firefighters made a quick attack and managed to extinguish the blaze, minimizing damage to the living areas.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but appears to be accidental at this time.

Later Tuesday night, SLCFire tweeted, “Excellent coordinated work with Engine and Truck Companies.”

Salt Lake City Fire Department @slcfire Images from today’s 2 Alarm Fire on Wood Avenue. Excellent coordinated work with Engine and Truck Companies. #slcfire #coordinatedfireattack #servingyou https:// instagram.com/p/CJ9_NJqh3N-/ ?igshid=s3y9n8idnr2g