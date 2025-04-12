Salt Lake City firefighters battle early blaze; smoke, flames from 2 alarm fire seen for miles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters are keeping a close eye on a stubborn fire which continues to smolder at a recycling center south of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The 2-alarm fire broke out early Friday about 5 a.m. sending columns of smoke and flames hundreds of feet in the air.

Captain Brandt Hancuff, public information officer for the Salt Lake City Fire Department, said the flames were initially fed by acres of stacked cars before spreading to other combustible sources.

Though the flames were mostly doused by mid-morning, Hancuff said the hotspots threatened to ignite other hazardous materials, including a propane pipeline and a large diesel storage tank.

At least one structure on the sprawling facility was also threatened.

Hancuff said the site could possibly burn for days and crews would remain on site until all the hot spots were extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.