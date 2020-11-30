Salt Lake City firefighters battle large structure fire near 600 North 300 West

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) Salt Lake City firefighters are on the scene of a large structure fire at 646 North 300 West.

Crews were first called out about 4:00 a.m. Monday. When they arrived they found the flames shooting from the roof of the building.

Firefighters assumed a defensive position, using a ladder truck to knock down the flames before bringing the blaze under control.

There are no reports of injuries, although the building, which has reportedly burned in the past, has been heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but police report two transients are being questioned.

Gephardt Daily will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.