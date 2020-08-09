Local

Top Stories Video: Salt Lake City firefighters battle overnight blaze at west side business By Gephardt Daily Staff -

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) -- Salt Lake City firefighters had their hands full early Sunday morning after fire broke out at a business on the city's near west side.

First responders were called to 2945 South 500 West about 1 a.m. where they were met with a series of explosions and 35 foot flames.

Firefighters on scene told Gephardt Daily the fire was being fed by propane tanks and an abundance of other fuel, including wooden pallets, which were stored on the property.

It took crews about 25 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

It was expected firefighters they would remain on scene throughout the night mopping up hot spots and making sure the fire didn't rekindle.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

There were no reports of injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.