SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire Department crews responding to an unrelated call came upon flames at the vacate Sears building.

The structure is on State Street between 700 and 800 South.

“@slcfire is is on scene checking the structure to ensure the flames did not spread,” says a tweet issued at 11:44 p.m. Monday by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“A fire investigator is responding. We have no further info.”