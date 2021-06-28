Salt Lake City firefighters rescue residents from 5-alarm condominium fire near University of Utah

By
Patrick Benedict
-
Salt Lake City Fire
Firefighters battle a 5-alarm apartment fire near 1000 East 425 South in Salt Lake City early Monday morning, June 28, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Salt Lake City are mopping up hot spots after spending hours battling a dramatic 5-alarm blaze near the University of Utah early Monday morning.

The fire, first called into emergency dispatchers around 2:10 a.m., was at the Incline Terrace Condominiums, a multi-story complex located near 1100 East 400 South.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the roof and upper floors of the building with people on balconies calling for help.

Firefighters moved quickly, bringing in ladders to rescue the stranded residents, some of whom appeared overwhelmed with emotion once they reached the ground.

Salt Lake City Fire
Firefighters battle a 5-alarm apartment fire near 1000 East 425 South in Salt Lake City early Monday morning, June 28, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

Other residents who fled the burning building, including those who had been awakened by neighbors pounding on their doors, stood in stunned disbelief while firetrucks and ambulances, their lights flashing and sirens blaring, continued to pour into the off-campus neighborhood just west of the U of U.

It was estimated as many as 60 residents may have been displaced by the fire.

At least four firefighters were injured battling the blaze, including two who were taken to the University of Utah Hospital suffering from what was believed to be smoke inhalation. The exact nature and extent their injuries were not immediately revealed.

Residents and neighbors of the Incline Terrace Condominium complex near 1000 East 425 in Salt Lake City South in Salt Lake City look on, as firefighters battle a 5-alarm condominium fire near 1000 East 425 South in Salt Lake City early Monday morning, June 28, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

The stubborn fire, which burned through the roof and caused at least one wall to collapse, was officially declared under control at 6:08 a.m. It was expected to take several hours before the fire would be completely extinguished.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.

Firefighters battle a 5-alarm condominium fire near 1000 East 425 South in Salt Lake City early Monday morning, June 28, 2021. Photo: Salt Lake City Fire Department

