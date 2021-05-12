Salt Lake City Greek Festival to return in September

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Greek Festival is set to return in September after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which takes place at the Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake at 279 S. 300 West, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12.

“We are excited to celebrate our culture and heritage with Utah and the surrounding states, and look forward to sharing our Greek hospitality with everyone,” Parish Council President George Karahalios said by way of a news release.

“The Greek Festival, an annual activity, has been successfully sponsored by the community since 1976,” said the festival’s website. “This event is considered to be one of the finest civic/cultural activities in the entire state; it is perhaps the most successful ‘ethnic’ festival in Utah. The community has received great exposure — the general public has become aware of our religion, culture, and heritage.”