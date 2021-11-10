Salt Lake City Hall opens for the first time in 20 months

The Salt Lake City and County Building. Photo Courtesy: SLC.gov

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Hall is open for the first time in 20 months after a closure due to the pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement: “Having our beloved City Hall open again to the public has been a long-awaited moment for us. Salt Lake City has been proud to be open for business throughout the pandemic but we’re very excited to now offer residents who prefer in-person meetings the opportunity to have them for many of our most common services.”

To schedule an appointment at the building at 451 S. State St., click here.

Those visiting should wear a mask and check in at the kiosks upon arrival, the statement said.

