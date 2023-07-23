Salt Lake City hits 106 degrees, sets all-time heat record for July 22

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The temperature reached 106 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, becoming the hottest July 22 on record and falling just 1 degree shy of the hottest day ever in Utah’s capital city.

The record-setting temperature at Salt Lake City International Airport topped the previous high of 104 degrees for July 22 set in 2022, 2006 and 2003, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Salt Lake City is 107, first reached in 1960 and tied in 2002, 2021 and 2022, according to the NWS.

Cedar City also reached 100 degrees Saturday to set an all-time record for the day, topping the previous high of 99 on July 22, 2022.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect throughout much of Utah until 9 a.m. Monday, according the NWS.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illness, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning states.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids and staying in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the warning states.

Those spending time outdoors are encouraged to take extra precautions and limit strenuous activities to early mornings or evenings.

“Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” the NWS warning states. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!”