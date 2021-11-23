Salt Lake City International Airport offers holiday travel tips

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City International Airport is offering passengers travel tips this Thanksgiving to ensure a smooth experience when flying from The New SLC.

“Before leaving for the airport, passengers are reminded to check the airline’s website or app to ensure the flight is on time and has not been delayed due to weather,” said a news release from the airport. “In addition, passengers are encouraged to check in electronically prior to leaving for SLC to expedite the process at the airport. SLC has three areas to check luggage, depending on the airline, as well as limited sky cap service. The SLC International app map shows the location of these luggage check points. Passengers are encouraged to arrive two hours prior to their scheduled boarding time for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.”

SLC is expecting heavy travel on both Wednesday and Sunday and alternate parking areas will be open if the economy parking lot reaches capacity. Parking can be reserved in advance for the parking garage or long-term parking here.

When picking up passengers, SLC recommends drivers check the status of incoming flights via the airline’s website. Drivers should remain in the airport’s Park and Wait lot until passengers are curbside and ready to be picked up.

“SLC has volunteer Airport Ambassadors who will be available to assist passengers with directions and to answer questions,” the news release said. “Local musicians are scheduled to perform in the terminal and concourses the Wednesday prior to the Thanksgiving. Plus, a handful of new restaurants have opened in the past few months — including Bruges Belgian Bistro, Panda Express and Panera Bread — for passengers to enjoy.”