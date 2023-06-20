Salt Lake City Int’l Airport announces 12 restaurants, stores chosen for Phase 3

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City International Airport has announced 12 additional restaurants and retail shops planned for The New SLC Phase 3, which is slated to open in fall of 2024.

“The new airport has received national accolades for our concessions program,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “These unique restaurants and shops are expected to garner five-star reviews as well.”

Eateries

A Vietnamese restaurant featuring noodle soups, fresh salad rolls, wok-seared specialty bowls and hearty sandwiches. Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen caters to the health-conscious traveler. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers : A burger chain with more than 452 locations, including six in Utah, Freddy’s serves steak burgers with shoestring fries and Freddy’s secret fry sauce. Freddy’s also serves a variety of other items, including veggie burgers, patty melts, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and frozen custard.

Retail stores

Cotopaxi: A locally grown apparel, accessories and gear brand that started in SLC in 2014. The brand has grown to a $100M+ company with 10 retail stores and counting. A certified B corporation, Cotopaxi pledges 1% of revenue for charitable giving.

When selecting the concessions for Phase 3, the airport looked for a mix of local, regional and national brands, while taking into consideration pricing, hours of operation and service standards, the airport statement says. Requirements for the six food and beverage locations included three full-service restaurants with alcohol service, a local/national fast-food or gourmet/specialty burger brand, a quick-serve restaurant and a dedicated full-service coffee concept. For the six specialty retail/news and gift locations, as well as the food and beverage options, street pricing is also a requirement.

The New SLC Phase 3 encompasses a nine-gate extension of Concourse B to the east. The first five gates will open in fall 2024, followed by four gates in fall 2025.

Click here for renderings of the Phase 3 concession concepts.