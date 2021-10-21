Salt Lake City IT employee arrested for allegedly accessing law enforcement sensitive data

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City employee has been arrested for allegedly accessing police databases in order to provide information about undercover operations and officers.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Patrick Kevin Driscoll, 50, is facing charges of:

Computer crimes, exceeds $5,000, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Theft, value equals or exceeds $5,000, a second-degree felony

Computer crimes, a third-degree felony

Exploiting prostitution, a third-degree felony

Aiding prostitution, a class A misdemeanor

In March 2021, a victim, referred to in the probable cause statement as V1 met with the arresting officer and other law enforcement agents regarding an individual distributing narcotics, specifically heroin, methamphetamine, and other prescribed controlled substances.

A suspect, Michael Ricks, was identified and arrested on multiple felonies related exploitation of prostitution and human trafficking, and multiple other victims were identified, including victim two (V2) and victim three (V3). Ricks has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated human trafficking, aggravated exploitation of prostitution, aiding prostitution, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

V2 met with law enforcement, the statement said, and reported that she knew of an associate of Ricks, who was also involved in the exploitation of women “and would provide Ricks with law enforcement sensitive data that was not available to the public,” the statement said.

V2 said that she had come to know Driscoll while working in the commercial sex industry and that she had specifically traded sex for money or information from the suspect. She showed officials a screenshot of a transaction that took place on Cash App where Driscoll allegedly made a payment to V2. V2 reported this was a payment for either sex or information. CashApp is a third-party application in which customers can instantly transfer money to other customers, without going through a traditional financial intuition.

“V2 told your affiant that at one point Driscoll had taken her to a police station in Salt Lake City,” the statement said. “When asked about which police station, V2 reported that the station was located at approximately 400 South 400 East, and they had accessed it via an underground parking garage. V2 stated that an access key was needed in order to gain entrance to the facility and that Driscoll had a key.”

V2 said she thought Driscoll was a police officer because he was able to access the police station in addition to being able to provide Ricks and others with law enforcement sensitive data, the statement said.

It was subsequently confirmed that Driscoll was an information technology employee of the Salt Lake City Corporation and did have full access to the police department as well as all city and law enforcement databases.

V2 said she had known Driscoll to use the moniker “The Guardian” or “Guardian,” the statement said. V2 stated Driscoll would allegedly use his position as an employee at Salt Lake City to access law enforcement databases and other nonpublic sources and provide this sensitive information to individuals involved in illicit activities.

“V2 stated the information provided by Driscoll consisted of phone numbers and names of police officers working undercover, specifically those who investigate prostitution and human trafficking crimes,” the statement said. “Driscoll would also provide information on police operations occurring in areas that Ricks operated apartments and hotels. V2 stated Driscoll would send information directly to Ricks, and Ricks was able to use that information to conceal his illegal activity from law enforcement.”

Upon completing a forensic download of V2 and V3’s cellular phones, officials found that in one conversation, V3 contacted another victim of Ricks and notified her to cancel her date and leave the hotel because The Guardian had just informed them that it was an undercover police operation. In another conversation V3 was informed of a police narcotics operation in a building next to hers.

“Agents with the Utah Attorney General’s Office contacted V1 who also verified that she knew of an individual known as The Guardian and that he had provided sensitive law enforcement information to Ricks,” the statement said. “V1 told agents that Ricks had asked her to have sex with The Guardian, however she had refused because she did not want to be indebted to someone, she thought was a corrupt law enforcement officer.”

Driscoll was interviewed Wednesday at the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

“During the course of the interview Driscoll admitted that he had accessed Salt Lake City databases from his home residence, but claimed the information he provided to Ricks, V2, and V3 was false and not legitimate,” the statement said.

Also on Wednesday, law enforcement agents sought, and were granted, a search warrant for Driscoll’s residence in Salt Lake County. Upon executing the search warrant, agents discovered electronic storage devices which contained confidential files, including sensitive law enforcement data, including the names of undercover officers, Metro Gang files, and other law enforcement restricted documents that could only be accessed through the use of multiple restricted databases or files.

“Law enforcement agents have spoken with police and city administrators at Salt Lake City, and there is a concern that Driscoll not only has the knowledge, but the means, to shut down all city IT services should he desire,” the statement said. “At this junction city officials are unsure as to the extent or depth of the files that have been accessed.”

Driscoll was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.