Salt Lake City man allegedly fires gun at car with children inside

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man allegedly fired at a car with his children inside Friday evening.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Aaron Kinikini, 45, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor

Discharge of firearms, a class B misdemeanor

Kinikini was arrested Friday just after 9:45 p.m. after the victim arrived at his residence to pick up her and the suspect’s three children.

“Victim and three kids were in the vehicle, the A/P (accused person) stood behind the vehicle preventing the victim from leaving,” the statement said.

The suspect told officials the vehicle drove at him at a high rate of speed.

“A/P produced a handgun and fired at and hit the driver side front and rear tires,” the statement said.

No one was injured.

Kinikini was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.