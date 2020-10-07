Salt Lake City man allegedly held knife to woman’s throat, deliberately crashed car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s throat then deliberately crashed the car they were traveling in.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Diego Jesus Buhler, 18, is facing charges of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

“The suspect held the victim against her will by force with a knife,” the statement said. “He forced the victim into a vehicle and pointed a knife at the victim when the victim did not want to go.”

The suspect then held a knife to the victim’s throat as they were driving.

“The victim called for help to two separate individuals and advised that she was scared and asked for immediate help,” the statement said. “The victim called and gave her location for help to arrive and the suspect forced the victim to drive southbound. The suspect grabbed the steering wheel on Bangerter Highway and yanked it aggressively in an effort to crash the vehicle while stating ‘I’m going to kill us both.'”

The victim was injured as a result of the car crash.

Buhler was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.