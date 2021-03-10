Salt Lake City man arrested after allegedly assaulting Uber driver

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting an Uber driver.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County said Kavin Pandey, 29, is facing charges of two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a class B misdemeanor.

The statement said the Uber driver, a woman, gave Pandey a ride on Feb. 23.

The suspect allegedly touched the woman’s breast and also allegedly put his hand on her leg, thigh and private parts.

The woman told officials she pushed Pandey’s hand away and punched him. He then reached behind the woman’s hair and pulled some of it out, asking “Does that feel good?” the statement said. She responded “No. Don’t touch me. Leave me alone,” the statement added. She then grabbed his wrist and pushed it back towards him.

She subsequently dropped him off at his destination.

Pandey is scheduled to appear in court April 1.