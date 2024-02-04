Salt Lake City man arrested for alleged abuse of young girl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was been booked into the Salt Lake County jail this weekend after the alleged sexual abuse of the daughter of a relative.

The man arrested is in his mid-30s, according to his probable cause statement. Gephardt Daily is withholding his name to protect the privacy of the young victim.

The child told her mother she did not want to be around the older relative because of his disrobing her and touching her private parts. She also underwent a forensic interview.

The man told Salt Lake City police, that he could not remember, but that “it was possible that he may have attempted to have sex with the victim when he was intoxicated.”

The man was jailed without bail for investigation of the three counts of rape of a child and four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. All are first-degree felonies.

As always, charges will be determined by the District Attorney’s Office.