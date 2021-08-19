Salt Lake City man convicted in Utah County animal cruelty case may face more charges

UTAH COUNTY, Aug. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man convicted in an animal cruelty case, who faces charges in a second case, may be charged in a third, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is related to cattle kept in Lake Shore, west of Spanish Fork, on land owned by Jex Lamoyne Hiatt, 63. Deputies from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded on May 5 of this year to reports of 10 to 12 young calves in a pasture, starving.

“Deputies found the area and saw young calves that were lethargic and would not, or could not, get up off the ground,” the UCSO statement says. “Several calves were in a cement ditch and could not get out of the ditch.”

Deputies verified Hiatt was the land owner, the statement says.

“They contacted Hiatt and he was aware of the cattle on his Lake Shore property and said he would have someone take care of them. When the Deputy returned to the property on May 6, one of the calves had died. Hatch was issued a citation for cruelty to an animal. He has since been convicted of that violation and is scheduled to serve five days in jail on that charge.”

On July 30, deputies again responded to a call at Hiatt’s property for reports of more cattle starving at that location as well as cattle running at large. When they arrived they found at least five calves that were dangerously underweight. There were about 30 cows and calves in the pasture, and the pasture growth was inadequate to feed that many cattle, the Utah County Sheriff’s statement says.

“Additionally, the young calves were unable to eat off the meager feed that was there. Hiatt was issued a citation for allowing animals at large and five counts of cruelty to an animal. This case is still pending in court.”

Deputies were summoned to the site again late last week.

“This time they found several dead calves, at least one dead cow, and several young calves that were dangerously underweight. On Monday, August 16, Deputies seized a cow and several calves and took them to be seen by a veterinarian in Spanish Fork. One of the calves taken to the vet died the next day. This investigation is still active, but it is anticipated that Hiatt will face additional charges related to the condition and death of the cattle on his property.”

Sheriff’s Office officials will maintain custody of the sickest of Hiatt’s cattle pending a resolution of this case in court.

“This effort can easily outstrip funds that are regularly allocated for the feeding and care of seized animals,” the UCSO statement says. “Anyone who might be interested in donating hay to help feed these cattle can call the Patrol office of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4050.”