Salt Lake City man convicted of rape, sexual abuse of teen for 2 years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old Salt Lake City man has been convicted of the repeated rape, sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor over a two-year period that began when the girl was just 13.

Rudolfo Jesus-Bueno Trevino was convicted by a jury in 3rd District Court last week for sexual crimes committed February 2018 through late 2019. In 2020, even with a stalking injunction in place, the girl’s mother caught Trevino attempting to climb into a second-story window of their home, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

“This conviction is a testament to our office’s commitment to protect the children of Salt Lake County,” District Attorney Sim Gill said. “Mr. Trevino is a predator and will now be held accountable for his crimes.”

Trevino was convicted of:

Rape of a child, a first-degree felony

Two counts of rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Attempted burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony

Stalking, a third-degree felony

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13.

Trevino has a prior conviction for two counts of third-degree felony attempted forcible sexual abuse of a child in Davis County.