Salt Lake City man crashes SUV after fleeing from 2 law enforcement agencies in Utah County

PROVO, Utah, March 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man on parole and with multiple convictions for felony DUI and felony evading crashed his SUV after fleeing from two different law enforcement agencies Thursday morning.

Provo Police responded to a possible DUI in their city at approximately 8:30 a.m., said a news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“After making contact with the vehicle, the driver fled,” the news release said. “Provo ended the pursuit and sent out an attempt to locate for other agencies to watch for the vehicle. A short time later a vehicle matching the Provo pursuit suspect hit a FedEx truck in Orem and left the scene.”

A citizen who witnessed the hit and run called 911 and followed the vehicle into Vineyard, the news release said. In Vineyard, a Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the vehicle pass a stopped school bus with its red flashing lights on and children loading the bus. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

The vehicle continued eastbound on Center Street and ran the red light at Center Street and Vineyard Road.

“It continued up the overpass where it left the roadway to the south, crashing at the bottom near the railroad tracks,” the news release said. “The vehicle caught fire and Orem officers, who were still nearby, pulled the suspect, Dustin Scott Butterfield, 35, Salt Lake City, from the burning vehicle. Orem officers and sheriff’s office deputies rendered aid until Orem paramedics arrived on scene.”

Butterfield was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

After investigating this incident Utah County Sheriff’s office charged Butterfield with felony evading, DUI, failure to stop for school bus, and running a red light. Because of his injuries Butterfield was not booked into jail. Instead he will receive a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Butterfield is currently on parole. He has an extensive criminal history that includes, among other things, multiple convictions for both felony DUI and felony evading.