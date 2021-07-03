Salt Lake City man dies at Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah, July 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man found unconscious in a capsized canoe at Deer Creek Reservoir has died despite lifesaving efforts.

A 911 call came to dispatch at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, a statement from the Wasatch County Sheriff Office statement says.

“State Parks, Wasatch County Fire, and Sheriff’s deputies responded,” it says. “A Good Samaritan was able to get the man on their boat, and take him to shore where rescue crews were waiting. Despite their best efforts, he died at the scene.”

The victim was a 69-year-old man from Salt Lake City, the statement says. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

“The incident occurred near the island,” the WCSO statement says. “Unfortunately, it does not appear the individual was wearing a life jacket. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

“We encourage those swimming and playing on the water to wear life jackets, be aware of their personal limitations on the water, and plan accordingly.”

The statement also thanks “all of our first responders, including the 911 dispatchers, for working through these tragic situations and serving so well.”